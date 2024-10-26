Lagos APC: Absence of leaders during Oshodi-Isolo stakeholders’meeting

In the realm of governance and leadership, presence is power. Yet, there are times when absence carries an even greater weight. The recent visit of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members to Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, followed by the notable absence of key APC figures at the stakeholders’ meeting, has left an unmistakable impression. This silence—this choice not to show up—speaks volumes, highlighting the unacknowledged influence of those often dismissed as “minute” leaders. It underscores the distinction between those who perform for the moment and those whose long-standing credibility cannot be erased or replaced.

The Oshodi-Isolo stakeholders’ meeting, in the wake of the GAC tour, was supposed to symbolize unity, progress, and governance in action. Instead, it became a showcase of glaring omissions, a gathering with a voice missing from the chorus. Those who dismiss this absence as insignificant misunderstand the complex power dynamics in leadership. When leaders with deep roots, trusted by the people and recognized by the party on a national scale, choose not to attend, the statement is clear: something is fundamentally misaligned in the current approach to governance within Oshodi-Isolo.

The “Minute” Leaders: Voices of Influence and Integrity

Labeling these key figures as “minute” is a misguided attempt to marginalize leaders whose influence is anything but small. These are individuals who have earned their place through dedication, transparency, and alignment with the ideals of the APC at its core. Their absence reflects not passivity but a powerful, intentional stance. They are leaders who prioritize the long-term health and vision of the APC and are unwilling to rubber-stamp governance that sidesteps these values.

This silence is not one of surrender but of protest. It is a dignified reminder that loyalty to the party does not equate to unquestioning compliance with the decisions of local power holders. It is, instead, a pledge to uphold integrity, accountability, and true leadership—a message that, no matter how much noise surrounds the current administration, true leaders remain rooted in their principles.

When Gaps in Leadership Are Amplified

Oshodi-Isolo’s local government has witnessed significant activity over the past 40 months, with Council Chairman Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede and his team spearheading a variety of projects. But with this GAC visit, a different narrative surfaced, one less flattering than the official one. The praise and spectacle surrounding these projects felt hollow in the absence of the “minute” leaders who bring genuine credibility and gravitas to the APC’s local vision.

Without these key figures present, the gap in true representation became impossible to ignore. Their absence highlighted the dissonance between surface-level achievements and the deeper connections these figures hold with the community and the party’s national ideals. They embody values that go beyond temporary wins and PR gestures; they are the ones with the foresight to recognize that authentic progress requires inclusivity, alignment, and respect for the diverse voices within the APC.

A Lesson in Leadership: Substance Over Spectacle

The leaders absent from the stakeholders’ meeting seem to grasp a concept that their counterparts in power fail to appreciate: effective leadership is not built on showmanship. True power, after all, is not rooted in temporary public applause or the relentless pursuit of “projects” that look good on paper. The purpose of leadership is to uplift, unify, and serve the broader interests of the community. And when leadership fails to respect this balance, as seen in recent times, the most impactful response can be quiet non-participation.

The presence of these “minute” leaders would have given the gathering an air of legitimacy, a sense of unity across the party’s ranks, and a powerful reminder of the APC’s foundational values. Instead, their absence sends a message that they do not condone a path that diminishes the input of authentic party members and leaders, nor one that prioritizes optics over actual growth and inclusivity.

The Message for the Future

What does the absence of these influential figures mean for Oshodi-Isolo? It reveals a local government leadership that may be out of touch with its own party’s true strengths. Oshodi-Isolo’s prosperity, and the APC’s continued credibility, depend on leaders who can work together, not in a show of selective alliances but through a shared vision grounded in purpose. Leadership that disregards such alliances, relying on showy displays of authority or superficial measures, ultimately erodes the party’s core values and the trust of the people it serves.

If anything, the choice of these minute leaders to stay away should prompt introspection, not dismissal. Their absence serves as a reminder to those in power to realign their focus. It is a silent call to recognize and respect the authentic voices within the party rather than ignore them. In doing so, the current leadership might yet find a way to bridge the divide, building a legacy rooted in genuine collaboration rather than isolated decision-making.

Final Thoughts: Echoes of True Leadership

True leaders don’t need to prove their worth with every photo op or project inauguration. Their value is found in their consistency, their dedication, and, sometimes, in the power of their silence. The absence of these so-called “minute” leaders at the stakeholders’ meeting was not a withdrawal but a demonstration—a demonstration of values, of resolve, and of the weight that true leadership carries even in silence.

As Oshodi-Isolo moves forward, let this moment serve as a reminder to listen when silence speaks. These minute leaders, whether physically present or not, are an integral part of the APC’s vision and the local government’s future. And in the end, it is their steady, unwavering commitment to integrity that will echo long after the applause fades.