Lagos ambulance service records 5,000 emergency cases in 2025

As the year draws to a close, the Lagos State Government revealed that its Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) handled over 5,000 medical and trauma-related emergencies in 2025 alone, including road accidents, fire incidents, obstetric complications, and acute medical conditions across the state.

The government said the increase in emergency cases shows how its investments in more ambulances, faster response teams, and better medical services are helping save lives, making sure patients get critical care even before reaching hospitals.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Kemi Ogunyemi, disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has significantly strengthened emergency response capacity by expanding the LASAMBUS fleet with 10 ambulance motorcycles to ensure rapid access in traffic-congested areas, alongside the acquisition of 10 Toyota Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances.

According to Ogunyemi, these strategic additions are designed to enhance response times, expand coverage, and guarantee a swift, efficient, and accessible emergency care system for residents across the state.

She further revealed that, following the Governor’s approval, the workforce expansion process will commence early next year, with the recruitment of 60 nurses to provide critical medical care in emergencies, and 20 motorcycle riders to support rapid response, particularly in hard-to-reach and traffic-congested areas.

“I am delighted that LASAMBUS is part of today’s achievement. They remain the only public ambulance service delivering pre-hospital care and inter-facility transfers, accessible by dialing 0800 000 LASHMA (0800 000 527 462 243). Ilera Eko enrollees and vulnerable residents can receive stabilisation at any nearby hospital, whether empanelled under Ilera Eko or not,” Ogunyemi stated.

She emphasised that LASAMBUS continues to play a central role in the initiative and will contribute significantly to its success as the state’s only public ambulance service provider.

The Special Adviser made the disclosure on Thursday at the official launch of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Aid, held at the Providence Hotel, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja.

Speaking during the event, she described LASHMA as more than a programme, calling it a lifeline and a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Lagos resident is denied emergency care due to cost, confusion, or delay.

Ogunyemi noted that for years, emergency response had been one of the weakest links in healthcare delivery, often characterised by fragmented and poorly coordinated care.

She added that with the introduction of LASHMA, Lagos State now operates a unified, state-led emergency care platform for Ilera Eko enrollees and vulnerable residents, guaranteeing timely response, coordinated care, and financial protection at the point of crisis.

“Every second counts in an emergency, and the difference between life and loss is often access — access to help, access to care, and access without fear of catastrophic bills,” the Special Adviser said.

Reiterating the programme’s significance, the Chairman of the Board of LASHMA, Adebayo Adedewe, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the agency, Emmanuelle Zamba, described the initiative as the dawn of a new era in the health insurance sector.

He noted that through LASHMA, the Lagos State Government is not only unveiling a new innovation but also introducing a more responsive approach to handling medical emergencies under the Ilera Eko scheme.

The Chairman stated that all critical stakeholders, including hospitals, ambulance service providers, regulators, and LASHMA’s internal emergency response team, have been fully sensitised and are ready to commence operations under LASHMA Aid.

He explained that the programme’s coverage includes up to 48 hours of in-facility treatment required to stabilise active Ilera Eko enrollees and vulnerable residents.

Adedewe emphasised that LASHMA Aid goes beyond ambulances and administrative approvals, describing it as a life-saving intervention focused on gaining critical time in emergencies and preserving lives.

“It is about ensuring that in moments of crisis, Ilera Eko enrollees and vulnerable residents of Lagos State are not left unattended due to financial barriers, confusion, panic, or fear, whether at the scene of an emergency, at home, or at the office,” he said.

Adedewe added that LASHMA will closely monitor usage patterns, assess feedback from healthcare facilities and enrollees, and continuously refine its processes to improve service delivery.

“Our goal is not just to have an emergency programme, but one that becomes smarter, better, and more responsive over time, setting a foundation for others to emulate,” the chairman added.

He further acknowledged Governor Sanwo-Olu, whose policy direction and unwavering support have made initiatives of this nature possible.