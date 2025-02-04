Lagos Airport supervisor bags 1yr jail term for diverting N11M

After weeks of legal battle, the Ikeja Special Offenses Court has sentenced a supervisor at the Hajj and cargo terminal gate of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Mohammed Idris, to one-year imprisonment for diverting N11 million missing funds.

The supervisor was arraigned before the court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for making false returns and corrupt self-advantage.

ICPC arraigned Idris before the court on an 11-count charge after investigations revealed that the defendant collected missing monies during his work but could not account for them.

In a judgement delivered yesterday by Justice O.A. Fadipe, the court in her ruling sentenced the accused to one-year imprisonment on each count instead of a fine of N1,000,000 for both counts.

While ruling that the sentences will run concurrently, Fadipe added that the defendant is required to be of good behavior and enter a bond with the registry of the High Court in the sum of N2 million.

According to the court, failure to comply with these terms will result in a further imprisonment of 10 years.

In a two-count charge, ICPC counsel, Yvonne Williams-Mbata, led evidence before the court on how the investigation uncovered a total loss of N11,234,000 under the defendant’s supervision and watch between February 2001 and April 2021.

His offence is contrary to Sections 26(1)(b) and Section 25(1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.