Lagos, Adamawa, Delta top monkeypox chart after cases hits 141

Lagos, Adamawa, and Delta States have been reported to have recorded more cases of monkeypox than others after the number of suspected cases hits 141 in the country.

The number increased to 141 after no fewer than 31 new suspected cases were reported from June 6 -12, 2022, in 13 states across the country.

From the news cases, Lagos recorded 5 cases, Katsina, Ondo, and Bayelsa had 4 cases each while Nasarawa and Ogun recorded 3 cases.

Also, in Oyo state, two cases of monkeypox were recorded while Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo Kaduna, Kano, and Imo states all had one case each.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the statistics on Friday while announcing efforts made to break the transmission chain across the country.

“From January 1st to 12th June 2022, there have been 141 suspected cases in total and 36 confirmed cases from fifteen (15) states – Lagos (7), Adamawa (5), Delta (3), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Bayelsa (2), Edo (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1) and Ondo (1).

“One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs. Overall and from September 2017 to 12th June 2022, a total of 653 suspected cases have been reported from 33 states in the country.

Following surge in cases, the Federal Government agency established a monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre was activated on May 26, 2022, in response to the risk assessment conducted, which put Nigeria at high risk for a Monkeypox outbreak.

“The essence of the activation was to improve the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country,” the NCDC added.

“Of the reported cases, 262 (40.1%) have been confirmed in 23 states – Rivers (55), Bayelsa (45), Lagos (37), Delta (32), Cross River (16), Edo (12), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), FCT (8), Plateau (5), Adamawa (5), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Nasarawa (3), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ebonyi (1), Ogun (1) and Ondo (1).

“In addition, from September 2017 to June 12th, 2022, a total of nine (9) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.4%) in six states – Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1),” it noted.

According to the NCDC, Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease transmitted from animals to humans that occur sporadically, primarily in remote villages of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

