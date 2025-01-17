Lagos Govt. acquires six trains to boost services

In a move to enhance the commuting experience of residents and increase the economic viability of the state, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has acquired six new train sets to boost its services.

The six new train sets, which have passed the factory acceptance test, are expected to arrive in Lagos from China soon and will be deployed to increase the number of train trips along the Blue Line corridor, particularly when the second phase of the project is completed.

With the addition of the new trains, the Blue Line will be able to operate more frequently, reducing wait times and providing commuters with a faster and more convenient travel experience.

As gathered, currently, the Blue Line operates 72 trips per day. However, with the procurement of the new train sets, the number of trips is expected to increase, providing more options for commuters and further enhancing the overall efficiency of the system.

This new development was disclosed by LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kolawole Ojelabi, through a document made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to him, “Six additional train sets will be in Lagos very soon to strengthen the capacity of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines, delivering value to commuters and increasing the economic viability of the state.”

“The six train sets, which have scaled the factory acceptance test hurdle, are scheduled for shipment to Lagos from China”

” The addition of the train sets to the Blue Line rolling stock will increase the number of train trips along the corridor and will be deployed for passenger operation to Okokomaiko when phase two of the Blue Line is completed.”

“It is projected that the construction of phase two, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, about 14 kilometers in length, will be completed within the first quarter of 2027”

“Passenger operations will be extended to Okokomaiko shortly after. The completion of infrastructure for the first phase of the Blue Line, a 13-kilometer rail route from Marina to Mile 2, was launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari on January 23, 2023, and passenger operations commenced on September 4, 2023, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagging off the service.”