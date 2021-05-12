Lagos, Abuja, others suffer blackout after national grid collapse

Residents of Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, among other states have been thrown into darkness after the country’s national grid collapsed leading to power outage and worsening poor epileptic supply across Nigeria.

Other states affected by the section of the nation’s grid that collapsed and resulted in an outage on eve of Eid-el-Fitri celebrations were Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said that it experts have swung into action and all options are being explored to restore power supply to affected states.

TCN General Manager, (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, through a statement, noted that the company was already making effort to fully restore electricity on the grid.

According to her, we appeal to consumers in the country to be patient with the TCN in its bid to ensure full restoration of the grid and power supply to the remaining parts of the country.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that at about 11.01 am today, 12th of May, 2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

“While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated,” the TCN spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

