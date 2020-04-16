Lagos, Abuja, Kano, other record 35 new cases of coronavirus

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Government has recorded spike in the number of coronavirus incidents in the country, as it announced 35 new cases spanning across several states of the federation including Lagos, Kano, Oyo State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It explained that the 35 new cases have brought the total number of patients confirmed in the nation to 442, some of which had been successfully discharged in some states, and others deceased.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the newly confirmed patients, who included 19 cases in Lagos State, nine in the FCT, five in Kano and two in Oyo state, had been quarantined and were receiving adequate medical attention in their various locations.

The center confirmed the new pandemic patients through an update post on its official social media handles on Thursday and added that of the 442 recorded cases in the nation, 152 had regained health and been discharged from various isolation centers in the country.

The NCDC gave a breakdown statistics of the disease incidents in the country, saying that the 442 recorded cases consisted of 251 patients in Lagos, 67 in the FCT, Kano with 21 cases, Osun with 20, Edo with 15, 13 in Oyo, nine in Ogun and seven in Katsina among others.

It added that other affected states included Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom States with six coronavirus patients each, Kwara and Delta with four, Ondo state with three confirmed cases, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Niger States with two, and one patient each in Benue and Anambra state.

NCDC said that a total of 13 casualties had so far been recorded in the country as a result of the deadly pandemic and urged Nigerians to take responsibility to stop spread of the viral pandemic in the nation.