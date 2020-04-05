Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna record eight new cases of coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

No fewer than eight cases of coronavirus were recorded on Sunday in Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna States, increasing the number of cases recorded in Nigeria to 232.

Of the eight cases, Lagos State recorded five cases, Abuja had two while Kaduna state had one while the number of cases discharged since the virus broke out in the country to 33 with a 10years old among the cases.

“Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.

“As at 09:30 pm 5th, April there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle on Sunday.