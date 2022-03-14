Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, others go into blackout after national grid collapsed

Residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos, Enugu states, and other major cities have been thrown into blackout after the sudden collapse of the national grid.

Other states where residents have also been thrown into a complete blackout occasioned by the development were: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States

As gathered, the national grid collapse has left consumers in various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to either have lesser minutes of power supply or complete blackout across the country.

No fewer than four of the distribution company have announced the development, just as they appealed to their customers for patience as efforts have been intensified to fix it.

Confirming the development through posts on their various social media handles on Monday, they argued that the collapse which occurred at about 10 am has limited the power supply received from the Generating firms (Gencos).

In a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, the Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC), said that it was on standby and awaiting a signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March 2022 at 10:40 am,” Ezeh said.

“This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States are affected by this development.”

On its part, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), meanwhile, assured its customers that it was following up with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore power.

“Dear esteemed customer(s), we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience as we will keep you updated on the situation,” it added.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC) and Kaduna Electric also notified their customers about the outage in separate statements.

