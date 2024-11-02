Lagos: A Legacy of Division and Empty achievements in Oshodi/Isolo LG

In the long history of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, never before have we witnessed such a disheartening display of poor leadership, chaos, and division as under the current Executive Chairman, Otunba Kehinde Adeola Almoroof Oloyede. The state of affairs today is a far cry from the unity and collective spirit that once defined this community. Instead, we are left to endure a reign marked by self-serving policies, questionable priorities, and a glaring disregard for the people. Indeed, the level of mismanagement under this administration is nothing short of astonishing.

For all the flashy words and so-called “achievements” that Otunba Oloyede touts, the reality on the ground is nothing more than a carefully crafted illusion. A few hastily arranged projects here and there may create the impression of progress, but anyone who cares to look closer can see the fractures and failings of a government that lacks genuine commitment to its people. Empty praise does nothing to mask the widening cracks within the community and the party itself, a party that was once a beacon of strength and unity but now stands divided, thanks to a leadership that has proven more adept at sowing discord than at building consensus.

It’s high time the party leadership took a hard look at the true state of affairs beyond the Chairman’s hollow claims. If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that no amount of sugar-coated reports can cover up the disintegration happening right before our eyes. Oshodi needs a unifier, someone who can mend these fractures, restore trust, and rebuild the bridges that have been burned by a divisive administration. We deserve better than a leader who divides us; we deserve a leader who understands that progress is only meaningful when it brings everyone forward, not just a chosen few.

History doesn’t lie. Time and time again, it has shown that leaders who govern without accountability, transparency, or respect for their people ultimately leave a legacy of disarray and regret. Oshodi deserves a leader who respects its people, who honors the principles of unity, and who upholds a vision for progress that includes everyone—not just those who fit conveniently within a narrow agenda. The present path leads only to more division, and Oshodi’s good name deserves better.

The call now goes to the party leadership: we need a new direction, one that values genuine unity over empty achievements. We need a leader who will lift Oshodi’s name out of this quagmire and set it on a track of true progress and stability. A leader who understands that Oshodi’s strength lies in its unity, not in divisive and short-sighted decisions.

Oshodi’s story should not be one of disintegration; it should be one of hope, unity, and growth. We’ve seen enough to know that this isn’t the leadership that will deliver on that promise. So let us put an end to this chapter, and bring in a unifier who will restore our community’s pride, uphold its values, and place Oshodi back on the path it deserves. of Division and Empty Achievements*

By Samson Onakoya

