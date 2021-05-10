LAGFERRY releases routes for seven newly acquired high-capacity boats

The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has taken delivery of its seven newly acquired boats and disclosed that boats will be deployed to Badagry and Epe routes to ease commuters’ movements across the state.

LAGFERRY noted that the new boats, equipped with modern gadgets and built solely by local manufacturers to international standards, were part of the government’s commitment to ensure an efficient multimodal transport system that could aid road decongestions and reduce travel time within the state.

While disclosing that 15 new jetties across the coastal lines were currently been renovated to ensure seamless transportation on waterways, the ferry services listed that the new boats will be deployed to the new routes on Epe – Victoria Island – Falomo; Bayeku – Oke Ira Nla – Badore; Badore – Falomo – CMS Marina and Ibeju Lekki – Falomo.

And for Badagry, the routes were:- Liverpool – CMS; Agbara – Ojo – Liverpool – CMS; Agbowa Ikosi – Ebute Ero – CMS; Ilaje Bariga – Ebute Ero – CMS – Falomo – Victoria Island.

These were disclosed by the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, while taking delivery of some of the boats at the Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu, expressing delight at the safety features and aesthetics of the boats produced by indigenous manufacturers.

Ladi-Balogun, who commended the manufacturers for standards that further affords commuters’ safety, and pleasurable experience on the waterways, explained that the seven new boats have a passenger boarding capacity ranging from 30 to 50.

He said, “Taking the delivery of these boats is a testimony to the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to continue enabling the growth trajectories of the local economy, thereby creating jobs along the value chain of marine transportation system”.

“These new boats will be deployed immediately to take care of the increasing number of commuters and we can assure you that Lagosians are in for a bundle of productive experiences in water transportation because the new boats are equipped with modern technological features and built to international standards”, Ladi-Balogun added.

Ladi-Balogun expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for adding more than 20 boats to the fleet of LAGFERRY and commended him for fulfilling his promise to Lagosians that he will double the Agency’s fleet capacity from 14 to 30 in the shortest time possible.

In his words: “You will recall that Mr. Governor during the launch of LAGFERRY commercial operations and commissioning of eight new boats in February 2020, promised that he will double LAGFERRY’s fleet and increase its capacity to meet the increased ridership of water commuters”.

“This is a commendable fulfillment of that promise and we can inform you that Mr. Governor is planning to procure more boats before the end of the year to cater for new routes and jetties that are being built constantly to ensure 30 percent of daily commuters travel by water, and open up the huge potentials of the waterways to both local and foreign investors”, he enthused.

