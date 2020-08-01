Lagferry boss distributes palliatives to teachers during Eid

As part of measures to mitigate effect of coronavirus on educational professionals, particularly private schools teachers, the Managing Director of Lagos Ferry Services, Abdoulbaq Balogun, has donated coronavirus palliatives to teachers of the private schools in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the government had in March shut schools across the nation after outbreak of coronavirus in the country to curb spread of the deadly respiratory disease which had negatively affected private school teachers, thus struggling to feed their families due to the closure and their employers’ inability to pay them salaries.

Concerned by their plight, Balogun, who is also the Principal, Alalubarika Family School, said that since the increasing number of infections in the country had forced governments to maintain status quo with school closure, it had become imperative to stretch helping hands to the teachers.

Balogun, through a statement released to newsmen, urged beneficiaries to abide by preventive measures which include regular handwashing, maintaining of social distancing, embracing the stay-at-home policy, and wearing of face mask whenever they are leaving their homes.

“We believe the plight of these teachers would be relieved to some extent, particularly at this time of Eid Feast by Muslims all over the world.

“We call on other well-meaning individuals, groups, corporate bodies to rise up in providing helping hands and share love to those adversely affected at this unusual trying time,” the statement said.