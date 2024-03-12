LAGESC goes tough on highway crossing, arrests 248 offenders

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) has intensified enforcement against pedestrians crossing, apprehending over 248 commuters endangering their lives and contravening the law across the state.

Aside from that, the leadership of the enforcement agency led by Major Olatunbosun Cole (retd) has prosecuted over 56 miscreants nabbed on pedestrian bridges for converting the facilities to hideouts for crime in the metropolis.

The miscreants have been sentenced to different jail terms between three and five months by the Lagos Mobile courts in Oshodi for dispossessing Lagosians of their property on the bridge forcing many to abandon the facility

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the agency headquarters in Oshodi, the LAGESC boss, Cole, said that the agency has cleared the pedestrians bridges to ensure commuters have 24 hours access to pedestrians bridges in Lagos.

He added that this is to encourage Lagosians use the pedestrians bridges rather than endanger their lives through crossing major highway in the state.

According to him, from 25th of January, 2024 till date, the agency has been able to arrest 248 defaulting pedestrians for crossing the highways, thereby neglecting the use of these bridges.

Cole noted that the agency’s drive was basically to ensure that the roads and every part of Lagos environment becomes safe for both residents and visitors.

The KAI boss stated that the safety of pedestrians is paramount to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration which was reason the agency has intensified enforcement against street trading and display of wares on walkways set aside by the government for commuters use.

Cole disclosed that the agency has cleared several spots on major roads and setbacks that were previously converted by traders to market places, saying this is to ease vehicular movements across Lagos.

“While doing this, we discovered that there were recalcitrant traders who return to the spot, defying the state government directives. And this were among 65 traders prosecuted by our agency in the last two months.

“We noticed some areas where traders still defy the government orders not to trade on the road, thereby, reducing the allotted space for vehicular movements. Our men are on their trail and I can assure Lagosians that we will be zeroing on them soon”.