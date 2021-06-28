LAGESC arrests trader for attacking officials during enforcement exercise

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested a street trader for attacking officials of the agency during an enforcement exercise in the Fagba area of the state.

The 30-year-old suspect, identified as Yusuf Usaini, said to be hawking popcorn, was arrested at about 12:30 pm today around Railway Crossing, Fagba in Ifako Ijaye Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

LAGESC Corps Marshal, C.P Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), who confirmed the arrest, said that upon sighting the agency’s operatives, the suspect brought knife and charms and attacked the officials before he was eventually subdued and brought to the agency’s Headquarter for subsequent investigation and prosecution.

Through a statement by LAGSEC spokesperson, Adebayo Kehinde, Akinpelu revealed that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

The LAGESC boss while warning Lagosians against attacking operatives carrying out official duties of ensuring the general cleanliness of the state, reiterated the agency’s commitment to rid the state of all environmental nuisances such as street trading and hawking on the major highways.

While affirming the agency’s commitment to enforcing directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of ensuring that every part of the state was free of any form of environmental nuisances, she however appealed to market leaders and transport unions to partner with the LAGESC in the discharge of official duty.

“We condemn these incessant attacks which can inflict serious injuries or loss of lives to the officers who are out to ensure the directives of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards ensuring that our roads, walkways and road setbacks on major highways in the state are free of illegal trading activities and street hawking which mostly impedes free human and vehicular movements that often constitutes traffic gridlocks on our roads,” she said.

