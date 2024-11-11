Lagbaja will be laid to rest on Friday in Abuja- Family

As the nation prepares to exit the seven-day mourning declared by President Bola Tinubu over death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the family has disclosed that the deceased army boss will be laid to rest on Friday, November 15th, 2024.

The family added that the deceased former COAS will be buried in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja with a military parade.

His immediate elder brother, Moshood, disclosed this during a condolence visit by the St. Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA) in Osogbo, Osun State.

Moshood Lagbaja shared that while the military has not released the remains to the family, they have assured that Lt. Gen. Lagbaja will receive a fitting burial in Abuja.

During the visit, a condolence letter was presented to the family by the SCOBA delegation, which was signed by the Global President, Tade Adekunle, and General Secretary, Leye Odetoyinbo.

The delegation was led by an engineer, Adesina Salami, the 1st Vice President of SCOBA.

Salami praised the late general, describing him as “an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served the nation with unwavering dedication.” He added,

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s remarkable life, selfless service, and enduring legacy inspire us. He made an unforgettable impact on the Charlean Family Worldwide.”

He concluded with words of comfort for the grieving family: “May the Almighty God’s peace, love, and strength sustain you as you navigate this difficult time. May the cherished memories of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja continue to inspire generations to come.”