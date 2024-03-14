Lady bags 7months jail term for assaulting Lagos sanitation officer

A 22years old lady has been sentenced to seven months and three weeks imprisonment by a Special Offences Court for assaulting an officer of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI at Ile-Epo bus stop along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The lady, Fasia Ajoke, was said to have assaulted the KAI officer who directed that she use the pedestrian bridge as stipulated by law in Lagos rather than crossing the bridge which could endanger her life.

As gathered, when the KAI officer approached Ajoke to enforce the law, she resisted the lawful arrest and later assaulted the female officer for enforcing the law.

The 22years old, as learnt, was later arrested and arraigned

Her offences at the court were bordering in a manner likely to breach peace, obstruction, breach of peace while crossing the road.

Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), while speaking on the court outcome on Thursday, disclosed that Ajoke was sentenced yesterday after admitting to the act.

According to him, ‘‘It is rather unfortunate that despite how much efforts our operatives have exhausted on making pedestrian bridges free of hindrances, some people are bent on breaking the law and assaulting officers on lawful duty which would not be tolerated in its entirety’’.

The KAI top man revealed the name of the suspect, Fasia Ajoke, 22 who was arraigned on Wednesday before Chief Magistrate S.A Adefioye of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court), Bolade-Oshodi on offences bordering on conducting herself in a manner likely to breach peace, obstruction and breach of peace by crossing as she was sentenced to 7 months and three weeks in jail with the option of fine to the tune of 80,000 Naira.

Cole also reaffirmed the resolve of the State to prosecute any defaulter found breaking the State Environmental Laws just as he avowed that the law will take its full course on anyone that assaults the Agency operatives’ on lawful duty.

Reading the riot act to street traders and hawkers, the Corps Marshal promised to consolidate enforcement on recalcitrant traders in the habit of returning back to cleared spots.

Cole, meanwhile, advocated for appropriate refuse disposal via the patronage of approved PSP operators by Lagos residents, especially in this holy month of Ramadan as cleanliness remains loved by God.