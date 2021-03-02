Ladoja, ZLP collapse structures into APC ahead 2023 Oyo guber poll

Ahead of 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo, the state former governor, Rashidi Ladoja’s political group and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have agreed to collapse their structures and join the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor, Seyi Makinde.

The members of the political party and groups have also been directed to partake in ongoing APC membership registration exercises across the 351 Wards of the 33 local governments across the state, to kick start the process of joining forces with the party.

Also, APC has assured ZLP and Ladoja political group members joining the party that they would be given equal rights, privileges and benefits accruing to existing members of APC in the state.

The agreement to collapse structures into APC was reached on Tuesday during a meeting held in Ibadan, the state capital, with all parties stressing that there was a need to unite in order to save the state from alleged economic collapse.

They argued that the economic imminent collapse would result from the insecurity, excessive borrowing and lack of visionary leadership on the part of the incumbent governor, Makinde.

The decision was contained in an eight-point communique read after the meeting and was jointly signed by Kola Olaniyan, Bimbo Adepoju, Sarafadeen Alli, Waheed Akanbi, Adeolu Adeleke, Kazeem Raji, A I M Olaniyan, Monisola Tegbe, Serifat Tanimowo, Kola Olabiyi and Wahab Oyelade.

They agreed and directed all ZLP members and Ladoja political group to henceforth terminate all Ward, Local Government or Exco meetings as well as immediately start attending APC meetings at their respective wards and councils.

The communique added: “The attention of all members is directed to the decision of the National Executive Committee of the APC which granted waivers to all new members or those desirous of joining APC.

“By the said APC NEC resolution of 8th December, 2020 all members whether new or existing shall immediately be entitled and qualified to contest for party and elective positions within APC without the need for a qualification period.

“The meeting passed a vote of confidence in our reverred leader High Chief Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja and other leaders and the executive steering the affairs of the ZLP, Ladoja Political Group and Ladoja loyalists and henceforth, the APC and ZLP media teams should adopt a common criticism agenda”.