Labour unions take May Day demonstration to streets after FG’s venue denial

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has concluded plans to march across Federal Capital Territory Abuja after FG allegedly denied the unions access to use the Eagle Square to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

NLC said that the celebration would be held on the streets of Abuja to deepen its reconnection with the people whose interest the union stood to protect.

This came barely 24 hours after the Union accused the federal government of denying it the use of the Eagle Square to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

The Workers’ Day was an annual celebration often marked on May 1, to celebrate workers contribution to growth and development of the country.

In a statement released by General Secretary, NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, yesterday, the union alleged that the move by the apex government through the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) was to prevent the workers from expressing their displeasure on activities across the country.

“As you must have been aware of the last-minute questionable action of the government at the centre to deny us the use of the Eagle Square for this year’s May-Day celebrations three days to the event, despite having granted us the permit months ago.

“Do remember that this is a venue we have been using in the past decades for our May Day celebrations.

“The sudden decision to withdraw the permit may be laden with mischief and actually a sign of what is to come in the near future. It is a call to all of us to be prepared.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, we want to inform you that we have decided to shift the venue for the celebration to the streets of Abuja.

“This is so that we can deepen our reconnection with the people who are our true partners in the struggle for a free society.”

The NLC said the take-off point will be at its national headquarters by 8:00am.

The NLC added that all affiliates are to assemble at the Paschal Bafyau labour house on Monday, from where they will proceed on a rally around Abuja.

He assured workers of NLC’s continued commitment to its traditions and values.

