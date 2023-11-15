Report on Interest
Court removes Dogara from Reps for leaving PDP

The Guild

China prepares 2,222 Ferrari vehicles for recall over brake…

Esther Kalu

Greece bans UK, Turkey flights over increased coronavirus…

The Guild
Labour unions suspend strike after accepting FG offers

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has suspended the indefinite nationwide strike after accepting the Federal Government offers presented before them during a meeting held in Abuja.

The decision to call off the strike was reached by the unions during a meeting conveyed to deliberate on offers presented by the Federal Government team led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

During the meeting on Wednesday evening, the workers stated that the commitment received from the Ribadu-led team that those arrested for the physical assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, would be prosecuted in accordance with the law, formed based for the new development.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, confirmed the suspension to newsmen on Wednesday evening, saying the Federal Government has accepted their conditions and ready to address them immediately.

According to the workers, the conditions include the arrest and prosecution of Chinasa Nwaneri, a Special Adviser to the Imo governor on special duties who allegedly led the attack on the NLC president and other workers in the state.

It also said all police officers as well as thugs involved in the attack on the labour leader should be arrested, prosecuted and dismissed.

Other demands include the arrest, prosecution and dismissal of the Chief Security Officer in Imo State Government House, simply identified as SP Shaba, who allegedly led, participated and provided cover for thugs to brutalise workers in Imo State.

The labour union also demanded the arrest, prosecution, and dismissal of an unnamed police area commander who, it claimed, oversaw the brutalization of the NLC president and other workers in the state.

The final condition is that Ahmed Barde, the former Commissioner of Police in Imo State, be investigated and prosecuted for his alleged involvement in the assault on the NLC chief.

