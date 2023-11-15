Report on Interest
MetroNews

Labour unions strike stall Emefiele's trial

By News Desk

By The Guild

Efforts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arraign former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has suffered major setbacks following the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) over poor wages and other issues affecting their welfare in the country.

A visit to the court premises on Wednesday showed a locked gate and no sign of lawyers trooping in and out of the court premises to fill suits or appear before the court in defense of their clients.

JUSUN had directed its members to join the industrial action called by the workers umbrella bodies, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to force the Federal Government towards yielding to their demands.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, had last week granted Emefiele bail and ordered that he should be released immediately to his lawyers, who were charged with the responsibility of producing him in court for his arraignment today (Wednesday), or at any other day.

Emefiele’s travails started when President Bola Tinubu suspended him as the apex bank chief on June 9, 2023. A day after, the Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed that the embattled and suspended CBN chief was in its custody.

After several legal fireworks by Emefiele’s counsel challenging his prolonged detention by the DSS, the secret police bowed to pressure on July 13, 2023 and announced that the suspended apex bank chief had been charged to court.

Emefiele was brought to a Lagos court by DSS operatives in a hilux vehicle on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and while appearing before Justice Oweibo, Emefiele, pleaded “not guilty” to the two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition filed against him by the Federal Government.

The DSS, after realizing that the suit may suffer early dismissal, withdrew its charges against Emefiele and freed him to the EFCC for prosecution immediately.

The EFCC had failed to produce Emefiele in court last week Monday but the anti-graft agency bowed to the order of the court and produced the former CBN chief court last week Wednesday for the hearing of his bail application.

The judge had granted Emefiele bail last week and with the ex-CBN chief expected to be in court today to take his plea.

