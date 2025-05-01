Labour unions solicit special status for Lagos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the president Bola Tinubu-led administration to increase the statutory allocations disbursed to Lagos State.

They called on the Federal Government to grant the state a special status, citing its economic importance, population size, and infrastructure burden as reasons for the appeal.

The Lagos State Chapter NLC Chairman, Funmi Sessi, made the appeal on Thursday while addressing workers during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration.

Sessi emphasized the need for the Tinubu administration to acknowledge the unique challenges facing Lagos State and respond with increased financial support.

Speaking at the Onikan Stadium, where workers gathered to mark the annual event, she noted that the state incurs significant expenditures due to its rapidly growing population. She stressed that the Federal Government must increase its funding to help the state cope with the mounting demands on infrastructure and public services.

The NLC leader mentioned that the state is the most populous in the country, adding that expenditures in infrastructural developments as well as providing adequate security for residents to mention few gulps a large amount of existing allocation figure.

“We use this medium to call on the Federal Government to give Lagos State more allocation because, as we are the most populous, we need more infrastructure,” said Sessi.

“On daily basis, Lagos is the centre of unity for those who have been displaced from their states. The government continues to expend huge amount of money in the state to provide security for all these people. It will be fair on the state to be given more allocation.”

The labour leader also appealed to the residents to pay their taxes to enable the government provide necessary dividends of democracy that would benefit them.

“Out of 33 million Lagosians, only 100,000 or more pay; in fact, let us state it that it is only public servants that are paying taxes.

“Please, if you do not pay your taxes, do not hold this government responsible to come and give you many facilities; we are encouraging you to pay your taxes.”