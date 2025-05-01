Labour unions kick against Ondo staff quarters’ demolition

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ondo State have strongly opposed the state government’s plan to demolish the Alagbaka Government Staff Quarters in Akure, warning that it could displace many civil servants without adequate compensation or resettlement.

They called on the government to reconsider the decision in the interest of justice and fairness, urging it to engage with relevant stakeholders and explore alternative solutions that would safeguard the welfare, housing security, and dignity of the affected civil servants.

The labour unions stressed that any redevelopment plan should include clear provisions for compensation, relocation, and meaningful consultation to prevent avoidable hardship among workers.

The unions made their position known during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, held in Akure, where they engaged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on issues affecting the state’s workforce.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Ademola Olapade, described the planned demolition as an “affront to workers’ welfare” and criticized the government for failing to consult labour leaders before arriving at such a critical decision.

“It is disheartening that such a far-reaching policy is being pursued without proper engagement with the workers who will be directly affected. We urge the government to consider renovation instead of demolition to ease workers’ hardship and boost productivity,” Olapade said.

Echoing similar sentiments, TUC Chairman, Comrade Clement Fatuase, stressed the need for transparency and inclusive governance.

He also raised alarm over the rise in criminal activities across the state, while commending the Amotekun Corps for their efforts in curbing insecurity.

“The government must do more by equipping security agencies with necessary logistics to sustain the gains recorded so far,” Fatuase said.

Responding to the concerns, Aiyedatiwa reassured workers of his administration’s commitment to good governance and inclusivity.

He emphasized that his government would continue to prioritize workers’ welfare and ensure that no diligent worker is left unrewarded.

“We are building a more equitable and inclusive workforce. Our development agenda will not come at the expense of our workers’ wellbeing,” the governor said.

The labour unions’ stance underscores the importance of stakeholder consultation in policy implementation.

As the state pushes forward with its development plans, balancing infrastructural progress with the welfare of civil servants remains crucial for sustained harmony and productivity.