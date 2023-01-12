Labour unions ignore Obi, pick Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu ahead 2023 election

They said that the choice of endorsing APC candidates and not LP was centred on the current administration’s engagement with workers and for often placing their members’ welfare as a priority in the state while the presidential candidate had supported many initiative that assisted their members.
According to them, the endorsement for the presidential candidate and the governor was a payback for the gesture they have received especially from the incumbent governor after assuming office barely four years ago in Lagos.
The workers announced their decision on Thursday during an endorsement rally tagged ‘Labour 4 Sanwo-Ou’, and held at the Police College parade ground, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos state capital.
Addressing the crowd that had gathered to endorse the governor, the Chairman, NLC Lagos State, Funmilayo Sessi, said this was the first time that labour unions in any state would come out to endorse candidates vying for political offices.
Sessi noted that, unlike previous elections in which the unions acted neutral, the 2023 election is an opportunity for the workers to take their faith into its hands, by endorsing incumbent governor, Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate in their second term re-election bid.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.