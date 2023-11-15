Labour unions disrupt teachings in schools, banks, courts across Lagos, Rivers, others

As the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) enters the second day, the labour unions disrupted academic activities in primary and secondary schools, commercial banks operations and court sittings in Lagos, Kaduna, Rivers, Edo, Yobe and other states.

The labour leaders, who were said to be unsatisfied with workers compliance, adopted more stringent measures in their engagements with their members disrupting activities and chasing them out of their working environments to ensure total adherence to the industrial actions.

In Lagos on Wednesday, the members of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), an affiliation of the NLC, chased teachers and schoolchildren out of schools and warned against returning the next day until strike is called off.

Unlike the first day of the strike which recorded partial compliance, all the government offices, banks and other financial institutions were locked in Kaduna State, to paralyse both public and commercial activities.

The enforcement team led by Chairman, Kaduna NLC, Ayuba Suleiman, locked the gates of the Kaduna State Secretariat along the independence way, where most ministries are located to ensure total compliance.

Also, all the banks along the Yakubu-Gowon Way did not open for business, except for customers who want to use the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for financial transactions.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) also shut down operations at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power plant at Mando, while the headquarters of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company is still under lock.

Suleiman, who expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the strike, said the two labour centres will not bow back until the government addresses all their demands.

In Edo State, the leaders of the Organised Labour in monitoring compliance with the strike disrupted the inaugural sitting of the Edo State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal.

The union officials stopped business activities at the NNPC Mega Filling Station on Sapele Road in Benin City after it commenced partial services prior to the arrival of the union members. Schools and banks are also affected by the action.

Also in Rivers, the Court premises including Court of Appeal located on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the state capital, were under lock with the workers staying away from the premises.

Unlike yesterday, when there was partial compliance, on Wednesday, most offices were shut down and some of the offices include the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) hosting the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

