Labour unions demand NLC president’s release after DSS arrest

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) have condemned the arrest of the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), demanding his immediate release from the security agency’s detention.

They described Ajaero’s arrest at the Namadi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja as an unjust action that represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, saying this is a fundamental pillar of the democratic society.

Ajaero was arrested and detained by the DSS officers on Monday while trying to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

In one of the statements signed by the TUC President, Festus Osifo, the labour unions have placed itemners and other prgans of the association on Red alert, informing them of possible plans against the Federal Government.

The statement reads, “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received with grave concern the news of the arrest of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) earlier today. This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

“Congress, firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests.

“It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations.

“We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers.”