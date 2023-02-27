Labour Party wins Eti-Osa, Amuwo-Odofin Reps seats in Lagos

The Labour Party candidates for Amuwo-Odofin and Eti-Osa House of Representatives have been declared winners of the seats, edging out the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates seeking a return to the office.

The candidates declared winners by INEC were George Adegeye for Amuwo-Odofin while Thaddeus Attah won the Eti-Osa Reps seat in the state.

Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Banky W who had 18,666 votes, and Obanikoro that had 16, 901 to emerge third.

While Adegeye ensured that the incumbent, Oghene Ego, of the PDP does not return for another term, Attah edged out singer turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W of PDP, and Ibrahim Obanikoro of APC, who currently represents the constituency at the National assembly.

Adegeye emerged victorious having polled a total of 46,702 of the valid votes cast to edge out Lanre Sanusi of APC his main contender, who garnered 12,946 votes, followed by the PDP candidate, Ego, who polled 5,752 votes.

The Returning Officer of Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency Prof Abayomi Okanlawon while declaring Adegeye winner at the Collation Centre in the area, note that he won convincingly having polled the largest vote.

Adegeye at the point the development was communicated to him was full of praises to God, noting that his late mother Risikat Adegeye has just been properly immortalized by his victory at the poll.

“It was indeed a journey worth going and the end was very rewarding. I have reiterated severally that I am on a mission to accomplish my late mother’s wish to liberate the good people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency. You all have given me the privilege and I promise to use it judiciously.

“I am full of praise to almighty God for having vindicated my mother, whose name and larger-than-life nature got immortalised by this hard-earned victory.

“The journey was no doubt tortuous and filled with lots of trial and tribulations but the divine hands held me up to victory, it belongs to the great people of Amuwo Odofin who today had their dreams come true, as this federal constituency will have a people-focused representation again.

“I am elated that the good people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency have shown me love and entrusted their mandate at the Green Chamber for 2023-2027 in my hands. Like I have always said my conscience is my moral compass.

“I want to emphasize that I don’t make empty promises but we all should be assured that I will not betray the people’s trust as overwhelmingly demonstrated through the ballot box on the 25th February 2023. The victory is for the good people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

“My manifesto (Time is Now) is the governance tool kit to implement the people’s desired projects and policies through legislative actions. It covers Education, Road Infrastructures, Health, ICT, Commerce, Sports, Talent Management, etc.

“My profound appreciation is extended to all the various ethnic groups, religious sects, business groups, youth groups, women groups, political groups, etc. that have contributed in no small measure in giving us unprecedented victory in the history of our constituency.

“Let’s be further assured that we would all work together to birth a new Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.