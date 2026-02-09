Labour Party warns public over fake social media accounts

The Labour Party, LP, has expressed disgruntlement over a reported incident of impersonation against the political organization, warning perpetrators of the act to desist or face necessary sanctions over the act.

The LP cited a counterfeit social media profile with a profile titled ‘Nigerian Labour Party’, using the handle @NewsLp26689, as a page not created by the party, urging the public to disregard all information released on the platform.

In it’s issued statement on Monday, the LP termed the page a“parody” stressing that it has no approval to release information on behalf of the organisation.

The clarification is linked to an ongoing leadership change within the party following a Federal High Court ruling that recognised Nenadi Usman as head of the caretaker structure, a development that has temporarily limited access to the party’s verified communication channels.

The notice explained that the organisation has contacted the “erstwhile leadership” to surrender login credentials for its official Facebook page Labour Party-Nig with about 12,000 followers and its X account @LabourPartyNG with roughly 839,000 followers.

The LP expressed hopes that the process would be concluded peacefully and without rancour, adding, that all necessary update would be communicated upon its completion.

Pending restoration of those platforms, the organisation emphasised that it does not operate any active Facebook or X presence and cautioned that information circulating from such channels should not be treated as official communication, adding that all informations from the party would be conveyed in press releases.