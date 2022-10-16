Labour Party picks Nasarawa for Obi’s Oct. 25 campaign kick-off

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has concluded plans to kick start his campaign for the 2023 election on October 25th in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

It said that the adjustment in date and venue was to ensure proper commencement of the campaign exercise before the poll next year.

The Chief Spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko, announced the date and venue through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, we hereby announce adjustment to the campaign timetable as follows:

“Official Flag off comes up on the 25th Oct. 2022 in Lafia, Nasarawa State. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation”.

Before the statement, the party’s flagbearer had apologised to supporters and Nigerians over omissions made in appointments of members of the party’s Campaign Council and promised that it would be resolved within the next few days.

He pleaded with supporters to exercise patience while the review of the campaign council list is being carried out.

His words, “I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed.

“In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”

The list of the 1,234 members of the Obi-Datti 2023 presidential campaign team was presented by the Labour Party at an event on Wednesday in Abuja.

It is believed that the slight adjustments in timetable would allow LP to reflect the corrections as promised by its presidential candidate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

