Labour Party dissolves Rivers Excos after endorsing PDP Guber candidate

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has dissolved the Executive Council for Rivers Chapter of the party over gross anti-party activities and corruption in the management of the party affairs.

Abure said that the decision was taken after the party executives allegedly allowed LP mandate to be stolen without raising any alarm on the matter before and after the presidential election in the state.

Rivers chapter executive was dissolved after endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Timilaye Fubara, dumping the LP candidate ahead of the poll.

The chairman, who announced the dissolution on Tuesday through a statement released and made available to newsmen, stated that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), after ongoing investigations into their conduct during the presidential election, would determine fate of the executive members either to re-appoint them or not.leadership He stressed that the party’s national leadership does not have confidence in Deinye Pepple-led committee to lead Labour Party to participate in the Governorship and House o Assembly elections in the state.

Abure urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by Pepple on the election of March 11th and reiterated the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidate, Beatrice Itubo, as the next Governor of the state.

The chairman, therefore, enjoins all Obidients to troop out and cast their votes on March 11th and vote for Itubo and other Labour Party candidates.

