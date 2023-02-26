Labour Party accuses INEC of adjusting Lagos election results, other malpractices

As Lagosians await results of the 2023 general election, the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party has expressed shock at conducts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the exercise, accusing the electoral umpire of allegedly adjusting the results to favour some political parties that participated in the exercise.

The party said that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, and other officials of the commission compromised and colluded with opposition parties to undermine the exercise in the state.

It argued that the commission and its officials acted at variance with 2022 electoral act and promises made to Nigerians before the election, particularly on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which was used for the election accreditation and transmission of results for the exercise.

According to the party, INEC, rather than adhere to the 21st century technology which it promised, reversed the exercise to 1999 when elections were conducted manually and votes counted manually.

The party made the allegations on Sunday during a joint press briefing held by its state chairman, Pastor Dayo Ekong, and the Labour Party candidate for Lagos gubernatorial election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as well as other party chieftains.

Ekong alleged that Yakubu and Agbaje had allegedly concluded plans to upturn the wish of the people in Lagos which was reason it directed all officials not to upload results collected from the polling units across the state immediately on the collation portal.

The chairman stressed that they discovered this yesterday during their engagement with the officials deployed to conduct elections across Lagos after she and other members of Labour Party were able to compel INEC officials to upload the results immediately.

She further stated that all complaints of Labour Party about the flagrant manipulation of the election in favour of the opposition parties were not attended to and rather than the REC listening to their complaints, refused to communicate to with them officially and via phone calls.

“We call their lines severally and when they finally responded, they acted not to be aware of the issues raised by the party.

“Lagosians will not sit back and allow APC working in cahoots with INEC to manipulate and subvert the wishes of the masses who trooped out yesterday to vote for the Labour Party.” she added.

Ekong, meanwhile, described the policemen from Lagos Police Command as other agents aiding electoral violence in the state.

She noted that their members and agents deployed to all polling units were threatened by members of the opposition parties and rather than the police acting swiftly, left their members to their fate which was why they were attacked at some locations across Lagos.

“Many of our party agents were forced not to act as they should have done because they did not get the police protection that they needed. At some units, the police came and when our members informed them of what they were experiencing, the patrol team waited for a few minutes and left.

“And when the members of the opposition parties threatened attacks, some of our members were forced to yield the polling units so as to protect themselves and their families from attacks.

Earlier, Rhodes-Vivour, who has intensified the campaign for the March 11th poll, wondered why the INEC portal allowed upload of Senate and House of Representatives and decline Presidential.

The guber candidate appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and fulfil all promises made to Nigerians on the poll.

“What happened in Lagos yesterday was not a credible election and we will not accept it. Any attempt to undermine the wish of Nigerian youth will blow up the country.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community to prevail over Lagos resident electoral commissioner and the ruling party to announce the genuine results, not the one they concocted after the election.”

Rhodes-Vivour threatened that Labour Party will not sit back and allow the fraudulent practices of INEC and unscrupulous politicians in the state during the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election.

