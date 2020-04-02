Labour minister demands investigation into Delta indigene’s murder during lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by the gruesome murder of a male indigene of Warri in Delta State, Minister of State for labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has demanded that the Nigerian Army constitute a panel of inquiry to investigate immediate and remote cause of the man’s murder.

The man, Joseph Pessu, was allegedly killed on Thursday by men of the armed forces deployed to enforce the lockdown in my State, as a preventive measure to curtail any possible spread of coronavirus in Delta state.

Keyamo, in a statement a few hours after the murder, described the murder of the Pessu as an act of high-handedness from the military officers deployed to enforce the action.

“Specifically, I have received reports of the killing of an innocent young man, Mr. Joseph Pessu in Warri. I unreservedly condemn this barbaric act by men of the armed forces who should exercise restraint when dealing with the civilian populace.

“I will be forwarding a petition to the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this murder and bring the officer(s) to book. In the interim, let us not take the laws into our hands, please.

“I will also use this medium to sincerely appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delta State to be law-abiding and obey the orders of restrictions imposed by both the Delta State Government and the Federal Government. They are lawful orders and they are for our own good.

“Images and reports of attack on law-enforcement agents by the civilian populace do not help our cause. I call on all and sundry in the entire country too to exercise the utmost restraint at this point”, the minister added.