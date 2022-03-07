Kyari’s two co-accuse plead guilty to drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and six others before a Federal High Court 8, Abuja, on an eight-count criminal charge bordering on conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Of the seven docked and arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite, two have pleaded guilty for engaging in the allegations leveled against them by the anti-narcotic agency after their arrest.

The two, who pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the agency, were Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, and they were the non-military officials arraigned.

Others that did not plead guilty to the charges in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/57/2022, was read to them including Kyari were: ACP Sunday Ubia; ASP James Bawa; Inspector Simon Agirigba; Inspector John Nuhu, and they claimed that NDLEA allegations were untrue.

In the charge on Monday, NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms. They were also accused of tampering with 21.25kg of cocaine unlawfully.

After listening to the accused, the judge adjourned the case to 28th of March 2022 for a review of facts and hearing of the case before the court.

Justice Nwite further ruled that all respondents are to be remanded in NDLEA facility pending the hearing of the bail application on Monday 14th March 2022.

Before the ruling, the five-member prosecution team was led by the Agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Sunday Joseph.

Meanwhile, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the federation, Kanu Agabi, who led 13 other lawyers to represent Kyari and Ubia. ASP James Bawa had Michael Mbanefo and Mariam Osene as defence counsel.

Another legal practitioner, M.Y Chiara, and two others represented Agirigba and Nuhu, with EU Okenyi appearing for Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

After the accused took their pleas, Agabi told the court that he had filed bail applications for the 1st and 2nd defendants since Tuesday 1st March 2022, a bid the prosecution opposed with a counter application. Justice Nwite in his remarks said he was yet to get the prosecution’s counter application and thereafter adjourned further hearing on bail to Monday 14th March.

The defence counsel urged the trial judge to remand the defendants in NDLEA custody instead of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, a request the prosecution said would not be objected to on the ground that the defendants will be responsible for their own upkeep.

The defence counsel expressed fear that the review of facts against the 6th and 7th defendants who pleaded guilty will prejudice the case and therefore urged that the court put the review on hold pending the conclusion of the trial of the 1st to 5th defendants.

The NDLEA prosecution counsel however opposed the plea citing an existing judgment. He urged that the court should proceed with the sentencing of the 6th and 7th defendants since they had pleaded guilty adding that it will be totally unfair to keep them in prison pending the trial of the 1st to 5th defendants.

In all, five bail applications were filed for the 1st to the 5th defendants while the 8th defendant who is also a police officer is still at large.

