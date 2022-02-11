Kyari to undergo additional probe over $1.1m Qatari fraud links

The Police Service Commission has mandated that additional probing should be carried out by a different investigation panel on the case involving a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari’s linkage to $1.1 million Qatari fraud.

The Commission insisted that despite the investigation report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and the other by a special Panel set up by the Inspector General of Police, there was need for further probing of Kyari’s case to ensure transparency.

A period of two weeks was recommended by the commission which according to them would take half of the time it took the Police to conduct the original investigations, noting that the results of the probe would aid their decisions on the case.

As disclosed by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, the Commission took the decision at the continuation of its 14th Plenary Meeting, chaired by the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith.

Ani, disclosed that the Commission at the Plenary Meeting also considered 20 Pending Disciplinary Matters and five appeals and petitions from the Inspector General of Police and aggrieved serving and ex-police pfficers, adding that it also considered five promotion appeals.

He stated that the Commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate a former Chief Security Officer (CSO), Shaaba Gboyako, to former Inspector General of Police taken at its I9th Plenary Meeting of 28th and 29th September, 2020, noting that the Commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity as it directed the Inspector General of Police to implement its decision as its affects the Officer without delay.

Meanwhile, the Commission promoted 89 staff of the Commission with a promise to ensure that staff promotion will continue to receive priority attention while they should ensure always work efficiently to produce the best results.

As gathered, Kyari, who until his suspension by the Commission was the Officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). The earlier reports had been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice by the Inspector General of Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

