Kyari not free from drug suit– NDLEA

Amid jubilations by friends and relatives of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, over his freedom, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has clarified that its substantive drug trafficking case against the police officer is still active and not affected by the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

NDLEA added that the suit, which warranted the arrest, remains active and is scheduled to continue in court on March 16, 2026.

The agency said the case will resume before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stressing that the matter is separate from a different case in which Kyari was recently discharged.

NDLEA clarified this while reacting to a ruling by Justice James Omotosho, who discharged Kyari on a 23-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and non-declaration of assets filed against him by the agency.

Speaking on the development in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, explained that the ruling by Justice James Omotosho should not be confused with the main drug-related case against the suspended police officer.

Babafemi emphasised that the drug trafficking trial remains ongoing and would continue as scheduled before Justice Nwite.

“First, I need to clarify that the ruling by Justice Omotosho is completely different from the main and substantive drug case, which continues before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, March 16.

“That one is very much on course. The case determined by Justice Omotosho today is a different case of money laundering and non-declaration of assets,” he maintained.

Babafemi added that the agency’s prosecution team would study the details of the judgment before deciding whether to challenge the ruling that discharged Kyari.

According to him, the legal team has already been directed to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment to enable the agency to determine its next line of action.

“On your question on whether the agency will appeal the ruling or not, the prosecution team has been directed to apply for the Certified True Copy of the judgment, which details will help the management make a decision on what to do next,” Babafemi said.

The NDLEA spokesman reiterated that the agency remains committed to pursuing the substantive drug case to its logical conclusion in line with due process and the rule of law.

Kyari, a former head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, is facing prosecution by the anti-drug agency over alleged involvement in drug-related offences.

The continuation of the case before Justice Nwite on March 16 is expected to mark the next stage in the trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.