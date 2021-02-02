Kyari commends Buhari intervention on NNPC operation, others

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his intervention among other policies that have enhanced the corporation’s operation.

Aside from the interventions, Kayri also lauded Buhari for giving the corporation’s management free-hand to deliver on its mandate, adding that he remains the only president that has never interfered in the operations of the national oil company.

He said that the current crop of NNPC Management was so privileged to have a president who never interfered in what the NNPC does as a corporation.

The NNPC boss spoke yesterday in Sokoto while delivering the Usmanu Danfodiyo University’s 2021 First Quarter Public Lecture Series titled, “Navigating Energy Transition and the Imperatives of University-Industry Collaboration.”

“That is very unprecedented, and it has gone a long way to help us deliver on our mandate, especially the drive towards domestic gas utilization,” Kyari stated.

The GMD tasked African governments and institutions to adopt technology and innovation to achieve energy sufficiency and its economic multiplier effect on their people.

“African governments and institutions must rise to the occasion to leverage technology and innovation to support energy sufficiency, industrialization, job creation, and economic growth,” he said.

Kyari added that the national oil company which was already building on the convergence of new technologies and innovative business models was set to play an important role in the future of energy.

“NNPC has set the necessary machinery to lead Africa in the transition to low-carbon energy and renewables. We are taking firm position in this transition by institutionalizing the necessary enablers for success,” he stated.

He noted that the oil industry alone cannot drive substantial innovation without sustained collaboration with universities, research institutes, manufacturers, policymakers, and regulators.

He said that NNPC was ready for beneficial relationships with the academia and industry experts who demonstrate the capacity for productive research and innovation in the energy sector.

According to him, the energy transition cannot be complete without the right investment climate, capital, effective regulation, stakeholder commitment, supportive infrastructure, and an innovative business environment that can accommodate the anticipated changes.

The NNPC helmsman observed that further diversification of energy sources would improve global access to energy and reduce the absolute number of people without access to energy, especially in developing countries.

He said that the new energy transition must be fashioned towards creating a balanced landscape that supports the development and energy needs of diverse groups of people across the planet.

He maintained that as global energy consumption grows from 2018 levels by about 50% by 2050, oil and gas would continue to be a crucial component of the world’s future energy because the world would keep burning a significant proportion of fossil fuels to sustain the anticipated progress and growth, especially in Asia and Africa.