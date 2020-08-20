KWASU VC prescribes skills acquisition, entrepreneurship for graduates

In a bid to reduce unemployment statistics in the country, Kwara State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has advised graduates across the nation to embrace skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes to become self-reliance and employer of labour.

He explained that by embracing job-enabling skills and entrepreneurship, the graduates would be able to reduce unnecessary disappointments that might push them into crimes after job hunting with no luck.

Akanbi suggested that instead of searching for unavailable jobs, graduates could leverage on their intelligence and skills learnt by innovating and thereby turn themselves into armies of employers.

Speaking when he led the university’s management team on a visit to some selected government agencies in Abuja, Akanbi stressed that by embracing entrepreneurial programmes, unemployment statics would reduce from 21.76 million jobless Nigerians as more youths would be engaged in legitimate jobs.