Kwarans protest against gunmen’s persistent attacks on communities

Amid rising insecurity in parts of Kwara State, the Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement has announced plans to stage a peaceful protest in Ilorin to condemn the continued attacks by gunmen on vulnerable communities.

The group noted that several residents have been killed or abducted in recent weeks, with no meaningful intervention from the authorities.

In a statement issued by the State Secretary of the movement, Olumoh Ismail, the protest is being organized in response to a surge in killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks in Edu, Patigi, and Ifelodun local government areas.

According to the TIB, bandits and armed groups have continued to wreak havoc along forest paths and highways in Edu and Patigi, while Ifelodun LGA has experienced a disturbing rise in abductions and unresolved murders, leaving many residents in fear.

“The people of Kwara are being slaughtered in their homes and on the roads, yet no single perpetrator has been arrested or prosecuted. The government’s inaction has exposed communities to further danger,” the statement read.

The movement called on all concerned citizens to join the demonstration, describing it as a unified demand for justice, protection, and an end to impunity.

It also reiterated its commitment to defending the rights of the oppressed and challenging the silence of state authorities in the face of persistent violence.

Protests have previously been held in parts of Kwara North, particularly in Lafiagi, Edu LGA, where residents decried rising insecurity and the absence of government protection.

The upcoming protest, scheduled to begin June 10, according to TIB, aims to amplify these concerns and press for urgent government action.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Kwara State government nor security agencies have issued a formal response to the planned protest.