Kwara youth bags 18 months imprisonment for defiling minor

The Kwara State High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 18 months’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a minor in Kwara State.

The conviction followed a thorough judicial review of evidence presented by the prosecution, which established that the defendant sexually violated a five-year-old girl—an offence the court described as a serious breach of the child’s rights and dignity.

According to court records, the incident occurred on July 21, 2025, in the Gaa-Odota area of Ilorin, where the offender engaged in unlawful sexual conduct involving the minor.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Oba Folorunsho found the accused guilty under Section 32(2) of the Kwara State Child Rights Law and sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment for sexual exploitation of a child.

Earlier, defence counsel Bunmi Bewaji had appealed for leniency, arguing that the convict was a first-time offender who had shown remorse and was willing to reform. He urged the court to consider a lighter sentence in view of the defendant’s age and alleged readiness to change.

However, Justice Folorunsho stated that the sentence was necessary to deter similar offences and to uphold society’s duty to protect children.

“This judgment serves as a stern warning to perpetrators of child abuse and exploitation that such crimes will not be tolerated,” the judge said.

The court also commended law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Justice for their roles in securing justice for the victim and urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

“Victims of child abuse should speak out and seek help,” the judge added, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enforcing child protection laws.