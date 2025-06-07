Kwara young man commits suicide during Eid celebration

A 43-year-old man simply identified as Kazeem of Edun area, Ilorin, Kwara State, has died after jumping into a domestic well under the influence of a hard substance popularly called ‘Colo’ (Colorado).

The body of the young man was recovered from the domestic well by officials of the Kwara State Fire Service minutes after being discovered by resident.

As gathered on Saturday, the incident happened shortly after Kazeem returned from Eid prayer yesterday, celebrating the festive period with friends and associates.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the firemen promptly responded to a distress call they received at about 10:29am on Friday that a man has jumped into a well at Alapo compound, Edun, Ilorin.

The distress call was received by the Fire Service control room at about 10:29 hours, reporting that a man had fallen into a well. Firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene, where they successfully recovered the body from the well.

“The victim, identified as Kazeem, reportedly jumped into the well under the influence of a hard substance known as Colo (Colorado) shortly after returning from Eid prayers.

“The body was handed over to Inspector Babatunde Amos of the ‘C ‘ Division Police Station, Ilorin. The Ministry awaits formal identification and claim of the body by the victim’s family.

“The director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, admonish residents of the state to stay away from drug abuse, warning that such acts often lead to tragic outcomes,” Adekunle stated.