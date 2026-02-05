Kwara varsity student dies in auto crash enroute exam hall

A Kwara State University undergraduate has tragically lost his life in a road accident after reportedly rushing to sit for an examination he was initially barred from writing.

The deceased, Idris Agboluaje, was a final-year student in the Department of Business Education at Kwara State University, Malete.

According to students familiar with the incident, Agboluaje was denied entry to the examination hall after failing to present his official student identity card.

In a hurried attempt to resolve the situation, he reportedly ran off campus to retrieve the ID card but was involved in a fatal auto crash.

The Kwara State University chapter of the Association of Business Educators of Nigeria (ABEN) confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday, describing it as a devastating loss to the department and the wider academic community.

“This is a painful and shocking loss that has left our members deeply saddened,” the association said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, relatives, friends, and coursemates at this very difficult time.”

As of the time of filing this report, Kwara State University management had not yet issued an official statement confirming the incident or outlining any institutional response.