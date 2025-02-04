Kwara varsity student commits suicide over financial difficulties

A 200-level Mass Communication student of the University of Ilorin (name withheld) has pronounced dead by medical experts after committing suicide over financial difficulties in Kwara State.

As gathered, the deceased, who had been battling with funds to cater for academic needs, took own life after all the roommates had left home for other engagements.

The undergraduate student was said to have drank poisonous substances to avoid anyone preventing him from engaging in the act around Tanke axis of the state.

It was learnt that the deceased left a suicide note, stating reasons for his actions and appealed for forgiveness from friends and families.

The deceased fellow students narrated that before his death, the student was on a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate of 4.5 academic standing.

They added that, to ensure he maintain the standard, everyone had been assisting him with their little funds and food stuff to continue his academic pursuit.

A source in the varsity who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the deceased was being trained and sponsored by his widow’s mother.

He said the deceased committed suicide “due to alleged inability to meet his financial obligations because of the current economic situation in the country.”

The source added that the unfortunate young man lost his father a few years ago, leaving his retired school teacher mother with the responsibility for his academic obligations.