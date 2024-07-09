Kwara varsity expels over 170 students for possessing arm, others

As part of measures to uphold morals and quality education standard, the Kwara State University, Malete has expelled 175 students for engaging various offences that negate the school laws.

The expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of a firearm.

Expulsion of the students was disclosed through a statement released on Tuesday by the school’s Ag. Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, and made available to newsmen.

Aliyu said that the approval of the expulsion followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC), which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

It said, “This is to bring to the notice of the public that the following one hundred and seventy-five students have been expelled from Kwara State University, Malete, for various offences.

It said, “The Management of Kwara State University wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.”