Kwara security guard risks jail term for raping 17yrs-old girl to coma

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court has ordered that a security guard identified as Kposu Benjamin to be remanded in Mondala Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl to coma.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of rape which, according to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Sanni, contravenes Section 283 of Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Magistrate, A.I. Adeniyi, later adjourned the matter till Dec. 8, for further mention. The prosecutor had told the court that the matter was reported at a divisional police headquarters by one Bamikaye Kayode, a staff member of Illumination Security Company.

He said that the matter was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department and referred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Women and Children Protection Unit.

Sanni added that the defendant, who was a security guard at Motis Table Water, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl. He added that the victim fainted during the sexual intercourse before she was rushed to a medical centre at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin where she was resuscitated.

Sanni said that investigation further revealed that Benjamin reportedly testified to have penetrated the victim’s genital with his fingers.

He said that the medical report obtained from the medical centre showed that there was a whitish substance suspected to be the suspect’s sperm in the pubic hair of the victim. The prosecutor added that the hymen of the victim was also not intact.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

