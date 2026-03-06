Kwara residents flee after gunmen abduct 10 during raid

At least 10 residents have been abducted by suspected gunmen in a fresh raid on communities in Kwara State, prompting widespread fear, panic and locals relocating for their safety.

The victims were reportedly taken from Ahun and Oro-Ago communities earlier this week after heavily armed men stormed the areas at night.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants moved from house to house, abducting six residents from Ahun and four from Oro-Ago, before fleeing into nearby forests with their captives.

Sources within the communities disclosed that the kidnappers have contacted some families and are demanding a ransom of approximately ₦10 million for their release.

The attacks have left many residents fearful for their safety, with some considering relocating to safer areas if security is not restored.

Community leaders have called on security agencies and the state government to urgently deploy additional personnel, intensify patrols, and carry out rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the abducted residents.

This latest incident adds to a rising trend of kidnappings and armed attacks in rural parts of Kwara State, heightening concerns over the safety of lives and property in the region.