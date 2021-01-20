Kwara rainstorm victims get Govt. N92.5m support fund

The Kwara State Government has begun the disbursement of N92.5m to 2,300 victims of the recent rainstorm in Ilorin, the state capital in line with the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of all citizens.

It explained that the packaged had been planned to include the three categories, where each victim would be getting between N25,000 and N100,000 apiece in preloaded ATM cards, adding that the exercise would hold for about one week.

The chairman of the Implementation Committee on Ilorin Rainstorm Disasters, Habibat Yusuf, said that the gesture was in line with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to cushioning the effects of the disaster on the victims.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday during the flag off of the exercise, Yusuf hinted that the disbursement was aimed at giving succour to the victims of last year’s rainstorm in Ilorin.

“2300 victims will benefit from the state government’s relief fund to assist the victims. We have three categories and depending on each category, each victim will receive N25,000, N50,000 and N100,000, depending on the extent of the damage. So, we are starting the disbursement today with those collecting N25,000.

“There was an initial rainstorm committee which did the evaluation of the damage. The committee visited all the victims and submitted their report to the government. It is their recommendations that we were tasked to implement after further due process was conducted to ensure transparency.” she said.

Yusuf explained that the preloaded ATM cards were being presented to each beneficiary in which they could make an instant withdrawal from any ATM point.

One of the beneficiaries, Soliu Kayode, who spoke with newsmen, commended the governor for the support to the victims, which he said, would serve as a relief to all the victims.

“Firstly, I will like to thank Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He is a tested and trusted person. I received a call yesterday afternoon to come here and today I have received the sum of N25,000 as a relief fund,” he said.