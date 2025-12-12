Kwara police promises to beef up security throughout yuletide

As residents prepare for the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, has assured residents and visitors of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and security throughout the festive season.

As part of this effort, Adekimi has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic communities, critical infrastructure, markets, worship centres, motor parks, and other major public locations.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement issued on Friday, joint surveillance and intelligence-sharing operations are also ongoing to deter criminal activities and ensure swift responses to potential threats.

The police further warned that the use, sale, and distribution of fireworks, bangers, and other explosive devices remain strictly prohibited, stressing that they can cause panic, trigger false alarms, or aid criminal elements. Offenders, the Command said, will be arrested and prosecuted.

In addition to the intensified security measures, the existing restriction on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. remains in effect—a measure the police noted has helped reduce night-time crime across the state.

The Command urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant, and encouraged the public to report suspicious activities promptly, assuring that updates will be released through official channels as necessary.

While extending warm seasonal greetings, Adekimi reiterated the force’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment during and beyond the holiday season.