Kwara police frees six vigilantes arrested by soldiers

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the release of six vigilante members who were earlier arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Army along the Auchi–Ikpeshi Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Command disclosed that the vigilantes were formally received on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, after being handed over by the Brigade Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Brigadier General N.N. Rume.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the Command explained that the six individuals were initially arrested while travelling in a vehicle belonging to Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State and were handed over for investigation and profiling.

According to the Command, the vigilante members were released after investigations confirmed that they were indeed working in collaboration with recognised security agencies to combat banditry in the state.

“Following a thorough investigation, it was established that the individuals are legitimate members of a vigilante group operating in collaboration with recognised security agencies in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other forms of criminality,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Ojo Adekimi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to effective synergy among security agencies and community-based security outfits, while urging all such groups to operate strictly within the confines of the law.

The Command further assured members of the public of its unwavering resolve to safeguard lives and property across Kwara State.