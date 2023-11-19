Report on Interest
Kwara police arrests suspect link to 23yrs old female student murder

The Kwara Police Command has arrested one suspect linked to gruesome murder of Toyin Bamidele, a 23-years-old female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa over cult related activities.

The deceased, an HND 1 student of Food and Technology, was allegedly hacked to death by suspected cultists at her rented apartment around Dapson Extension Area, Offa.

Bamidele was found in a pool of her own blood when law enforcement agents got to the scene of the murder.

A yet-to-be identified male student said to be the leader of a cult group was said to have been macheted to death at the school entrance during their final examination inside the school..

On Sunday, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, confirmed arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of the former student in the state.

He said, “Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the student was certified dead by a medical practitioner. Her corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” the CP said in a statement”.

He advised the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, adding that the command would not relent in eensuring the safety and security of citizens and their property.

The commissioner reiterated the determination of the command to get to the root of this crime.

