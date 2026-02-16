Kwara NSCDC boss pledges to tackle crime, vandalism

Kwara State has officially welcomed Bala Bodinga as the 15th substantive State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), pledging a strong crackdown on crime and vandalism across the state.

His appointment, approved by the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, is part of efforts to strengthen security and improve operational efficiency in all state commands.

Bodinga, a seasoned officer, has previously served as State Commandant in Kebbi, Jigawa, and Kano States, and as National Arm Commander, Special Forces, at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja.

Shortly after assuming office, he warned that the Corps under his leadership would not tolerate vandalism, pipeline sabotage, illegal mining, or any other criminal activity.

“Kwara State is not and will never be a safe haven for criminals. Anyone involved in vandalism or destruction of government infrastructure will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

He reassured law-abiding residents of the Corps’ commitment to protecting lives and property, safeguarding critical national assets, and strengthening intelligence-led security operations across the state.

Bodinga also pledged to collaborate closely with security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to maintain peace and security throughout Kwara State.

The NSCDC Kwara State Command urged the public to remain vigilant and provide timely, credible information to help prevent and combat crime.