Kwara LG chairmen impose 24-hour curfew amid rising insecurity

The Chairmen of Edu and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of Kwara State have imposed a 24-hour curfew in parts of their councils following renewed security threats linked to banditry and kidnapping.

The decision, announced by the respective local government authorities, is aimed at supporting ongoing security operations and restricting the movements of gunmen in the affected communities.

The curfew was declared between Tuesday and Wednesday, covering the Gbugbu community and its international market in Edu Local Government Area, as well as the entire Oro-Ago District in Ifelodun Local Government Area, to enable security agencies carry out intensive clearance operations without hindrance.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Edu Local Government Council, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, said the measure became necessary to safeguard lives and property as security agencies intensify efforts to flush out criminal elements.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, cooperate fully with security personnel, and comply strictly with the directive.

Similarly, the Ifelodun Local Government Council, through its Chief Press Secretary, Abdulquadri Jimba, said the 24-hour curfew imposed in Oro-Ago District would remain in force until further notice, stressing that the action was crucial to restoring peace and stability in the area.

Residents of the affected communities have been advised to remain calm, stay indoors, and promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies as authorities continue efforts to bring the security situation under control.